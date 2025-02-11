State of Play confirmed for tomorrow, Wednesday February 12: 40+ minutes of PS5 games

HQ

The promised Valentine's week State of Play has been confirmed, and it is a big one. It will take place tomorrow, at 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET, and it will last for over 40 minutes, with "news and updates on great games coming to PS5".

According to Sony, the show will celebrate "a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world". No hints on what to expect, but it apparently is only dedicated to PS5 (no boring PS VR2 section), and it seemingly could have first-party games.

It's been a good while since Sony has made one of these presentations. Ghost of Yotei was the big announcement in the latest State of Play, and we are entering 2025 without really knowing what to expect: Yotei, as well as Death Stranding 2, are confirmed for release this year. But after a really quiet 2024, and the "threat" of the Switch 2 this year, we hope that Sony releases the "big guns" for the first State of Play of 2025...