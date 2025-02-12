State of Play concludes with a bang! Housemarque reveals its next project: Saros

The State of Play broadcast has just come to a close and with it offered a showcase that focussed mainly on third-party productions, serving up release dates on some promising games. While the show was fairly fine all things considered, Sony saved perhaps its best reveal for last, as to end the show we got to meet Saros.

Granted, the name is a little bit unorthodox, so let me add some colour. Saros is a single-player third-person action game that is looking to build off the brilliance of Returnal. Why Returnal you might ask? Saros is being developed by Housemarque, the same Finnish studio that delivered the excellent rougelike action title for PlayStation 5 systems a couple of years ago. Otherwise, Rahul Kohli will seemingly feature in the game in a leading role, as the reveal affirms.

Now, the big catch is that this is all we know about Saros right now. You can see the reveal trailer for the game below, but otherwise you will have to wait until later in 2025 for a proper gameplay reveal ahead of the actual launch for the game happening sometime in 2026. What we do also have is a PlayStation Blog post that explains a little more, adding:

"Saros is an action game with the haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse. You play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. Our goal is to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future.

"Arjun is performed by Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher). Rahul is truly bringing Arjun to life in a stunning performance. He has been a brilliant collaborator to tell our story and champion for the game. He is also not alone on Carcosa, and we will reveal more of our fantastic ensemble npc cast and story information ahead.

"A key gameplay distinction between Saros and Returnal is permanent resources and progression making every death valuable. After every death you will face a changed world, but in Saros you will be able to choose and permanently upgrade your loadout from an evolving set of weapons and suit upgrades to "come back stronger" to overcome the challenges you face on Carcosa."