State of emergency declared in Washington as wildfires sweep through US region

HQ

As the planet continues to warm, the summer months are becoming increasingly dangerous as droughts, heatwaves, and wildfires cause immeasurable damage and issues. While much of Europe is dealing with concerning wildfires, especially in Spain, France, and Greece, the United States is facing issues of its own too.

Sky News has reported a state of emergency has been declared in the state of Washington, with the North-Eastern region of the wider country facing wildfires burning through around 250,000 acres of space. This has led to 60,000 people being left without homes, all while many others are being evacuated in case they find themselves in the pathway of the fires, which can change at a moment's notice due to strong winds and high temperatures.

It's mentioned no injuries or deaths have been reported as of the moment, but several buildings have been burnt down or destroyed. Likewise, in a bid to prevent further fires from breaking out, outdoor and agricultural burning has been banned until the end of September, all while fireworks can no longer be used outside of licenced displays.

The US National Weather Service has commented on the situation, regarding it as a "particularly dangerous situation", all while Governor Bob Ferguson has asked residents to "do their part to protect our state during these extreme conditions."