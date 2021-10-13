State of Decay developer founder Jeff Strain has announced a new studio called Possibility Space

HQ

Jeff Strain, the founder of the studio who created State of Decay, has announced that he has founded a new studio in New Orleans, US called Possibility Space. The developer is set to be constructed around a unique model where developers can "create shared human experiences in an ambitious, physically distributed studio."

Bolstered by an array of developers coming from big name companies such as Ubisoft, EA, Valve, Oculus, Double Fine, and more, the studio will be allowing its developers to live and work wherever they want. The studio is also supported by partnerships with the State of Louisiana Office of Economic Development and Unity Technologies, with the global venture capital firm Transcend Fund also being an investor in the company since April this year.

"We felt this was the right time to create something new-a studio built from the ground up to

embrace evolving needs and perspectives for both players and developers," says Strain. "Like many others, the past year and a half has been a fraught time for me. While I am grateful that my family is safe, the anxiety, fear, and isolation of the last 18 months has been almost unbearable at times. That fear and isolation was the catalyst for Possibility Space, a modern kind of game studio, where we are creating a joyful game that's been my dream for many years. I'm delighted and grateful for the team that has chosen to share in this vision and bring it life."

Strain is known for founding Undead Labs, the developer who created State of Decay, as well as co-founding ArenaNet, the developer behind Guild Wars. Strain has also been credited to work on various Blizzard projects, including World of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo.

You can take a look at the logo of Possibility Space below, and even read more about the studio at its website.