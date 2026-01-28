State of Decay 3's development is apparently "coming on really well"

HQ

It's been six years since State of Decay 3 was revealed, and nearly two years since we last got a trailer. It's clear that developer Undead Labs is working on the project, but also clear that they're taking their time. Still, Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan says that development is progressing according to plan.

In an interview with GamesRadar, he touched on the project briefly, emphasizing that things are actually going well behind the scenes:

"I think the [PR] in this room will murder me if I give you the answer to that. So, here's what I'll say: I have done a number of visits to that studio in the last six to eight months. I have sat and played the game with the team a bunch of times. It's coming on really well. We're very excited about the franchise and its potential. So I will certainly see a lot more of it in the coming year... is that a good answer to your question? [laughter]"

At least it's a promise that we won't go through all of 2026 without a real update on the game, though how close it is to launch remains unknown.