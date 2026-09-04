State of Decay 3 Preview: Undead Labs evolves its formula with an emphasis on multiplayer and a spreading Plague

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It's not very often you get to preview a game at a booth dedicated to a publisher who is about to sell the involved developer as part of its latest immense cost-cutting measures. But this was precisely the case for Undead Labs' State of Decay 3 found in the Xbox behind-closed-doors nexus at Gamescom. Despite the future of Undead Labs clearly not being aligned with Microsoft's gaming division, the upcoming State of Decay 3 will still be published by Xbox Game Studios, hence why the pair were so closely aligned at this year's German show.

Anyway, I had the luxury to sit down and play a portion of State of Decay 3. The hands-on element actually followed a developer-guided play session, where many of the new mechanics were introduced and we got to see as the folks behind this threequel conquered a Plague nest, which I'll get into in further depth in a moment. Essentially, I got an hour-long taste of the State of Decay 3 experience and let me just explain from the outset that if you have played the prior chapters, this next instalment will be familiar.

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Let me paint a picture for anyone who is unfamiliar with the State of Decay formula. Players are plonked into an open-world where the aim is to survive against hordes of the undead. You control recruitable survivors, welcoming them into your protected base, before then commencing missions and tasks in the wider world where the aim is to locate and gather resources to ensure your base continues to operate and your survivors remain healthy. The catch is you don't have a 'central protagonist' to build all of this around, as rather you flit between the differing survivors, choosing who to play depending on the mission at hand, as each survivor has their own traits and skill sets. The additional catch is permadeath is active in State of Decay, meaning if one of your survivors are killed, they cannot be resurrected and are simply lost for good. With all of this in mind, you need to survive in an infected (think of empowered zombies) landscape where danger lurks around every corner.

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For State of Decay 3, this is still at the heart of the experience. Undead Labs isn't re-writing the State of Decay formula, rather it is simply looking to enhance and evolve what is already popular. To this end, expect a greater variety of infected enemies; a larger open world with more points-of-interest to visit and easier ways to get around; survivors with more complex traits and skills; deeper cooperative multiplayer; and likewise a new major mechanic known as the Plague.

The first few points mentioned above are fairly self-explanatory, mostly revolving around giving the player more options and asking them to approach combat with a bit more of a tactical mindset. You aren't meant to be a veritable Tank Dempsey or Frank West in State of Decay 3, and if you aren't clever about how you approach infected hordes and Plague nests, you will quickly find yourself overwhelmed and at the mercy of the more specialised strains of infected that are faster, deadlier, and tougher than you are. Hence why you need to lay traps (including pouring gasoline around an objective before igniting it with a Molotov cocktail), and if playing with friends, working as a unit to strategically overcome danger. It's not designed to be overwhelming, but it is fundamentally constructed to be challenging, especially in the more oppressive activities.

And this brings me to Plague nests and the Plague in general. In State of Decay 3, one of the core gameplay mechanics is the spread of the infection over the map. You'll be tasked with destroying nests to curb the infection, otherwise it will overrun your bases and make zones inhospitable due to the sheer number of infected nearby. It's a tug-of-war type mechanic, where you're constantly fighting nests to stop or eliminate the Plague, all before it pops back up elsewhere. Undead Labs explained the spread of the Plague will adapt depending on how many players are in a lobby and likewise how effective players are proving to be at eliminating it, essentially meaning if you act like the A-Team and blast through Plague nests, they will likely pop up at an increased rate. Similarly, if you're more the passive type, the spread will slow down to allow you to enjoy the game more as and how you see fit.

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As for multiplayer, State of Decay 3 will look to offer persistent online servers, meaning a host doesn't need to be online for other players to hop into a shared world. There will be regulation in place to ensure an invited player doesn't torpedo a group's wider effort, but at the same time, in a similar vein as Minecraft, your group of friends don't need to log on at the same time to progress and advance your State of Decay 3 journey.

Then there's also the survivors, who still have unique traits and skills but now have progressable elements too. You might recruit a character who is an excellent sharpshooter but who is a lone wolf and lacks the charisma required to make beneficial sales at a shop. In State of Decay 3, the latter trait may be progressable allowing you to 'improve' charisma and reduce the deficit on sales, even if it will always be said character's 'weakness'. The same applies for other survivors who may be excellent at maintaining your base but struggle in fitness and combat prowess, leading them to be last-choice options when heading out into the dangerous open-world. The popular State of Decay balancing act when it comes to building a community is being preserved while also now being emboldened.

The point of the matter is State of Decay 3 is shaping up to be a truly promising evolution of the formula Undead Labs originally created. It doesn't seem to be doing a great deal to challenge the dynamic fans have come to expect, but this is ultimately fine from my perspective as few games offer a 'zombie apocalypse' survival experience in the same way State of Decay has and continues to do so. There's not yet a firm timeline in place as to when State of Decay 3 will make its arrival, but from what I've experienced, the project is in a good place with enough content and mechanical depth to keep fans engaged, whether they be solo players or groups of friends.

Essentially, if you've been hunting for a new survival project to sink your teeth into, be sure to keep State of Decay 3 on your radar.