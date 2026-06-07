State of Decay 3 is alive and well and now we've got a glimpse of the gameplay

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During tonight's Xbox Games Showcase, we finally got to see the first real gameplay trailer for State of Decay 3. Undead Labs' upcoming zombie survival game now also has a clearer release window, as Xbox has confirmed that the game will launch sometime in 2027.

The trailer showcased open-world exploration, settlement building, weapon crafting, multiplayer, and, of course, plenty of zombie slaughter. According to Undead Labs, everything shown in the trailer is taken directly from the game and is not CGI. State of Decay 3 will also support solo and co-op for up to four players in a shared world, where players can build communities, take over multiple bases, and survive together.

For more in-depth information, check out Xbox Wire.

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The game is coming to Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and Steam. It will also be an Xbox Play Anywhere title.