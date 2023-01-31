State of Decay 3 has "in-game cinematics"

HQ

The previous State of Decay games were both fairly straight forward zombie survival titles that never impressed in the tech department and lacked cut-scenes. But shortly after the release of State of Decay 2, Undead Labs was bought by Microsoft.

When State of Decay 3 was announced almost 3 years ago, we got to see a cinematic CGI trailer that looked stunning, and it seems like this type of presentation and narrative is something that we should expect from the new game as well. The Twitter user Idle Sloth has noticed that Senior Cinematic Artist Alan Diekfuss reveals on LinkedIn that "in-game cinematics" are something he is currently working on for the game.

Idle Sloth also points out that Director of Animation and Animation Technology Simon Sherr writes on LinkedIn:

"Developing a new Microsoft studio under Undead Labs in Orlando Fl, Directing animation and Animation Technology in UE5 for Microsoft XGS Undead Labs' "State of Decay 3" and fostering cross-studio animation technology collaboration and animation technology initiatives across XGS."

Basically, it seems like we should expect Undead Labs to raise the bar quite the bit for State of Decay 3 when it comes to in-game cinematics and animations. Unfortunately, we still have no clue on when the game is expected to be released, but hopefully it isn't too far away considering that it was revealed 2020.