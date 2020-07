You're watching Advertisements

State of Decay has seen some changes from the original to the second instalment but if the new trailer for the third game in the series is to be taken as a hint at what's to come, plenty of changes could be coming. The new trailer was the only thing we got, sadly, as no release date, gameplay or much information was shown, but the State of Decay 3 trailer shows an eerie, isolated scenery in the mountains and a hunter becoming the hunted. Take a look above.