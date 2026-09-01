State of Decay 3 beta planned for later this year

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One of several studios affected by Microsoft's massive layoffs this summer was Undead Labs. Fortunately, they will not be shut down and will instead be acquired by a new owner who has not yet been revealed.

For many years now, they've been working on State of Decay 3, which is set to be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. Now, via their website, they've shared a bit more about their plans for the game, which is apparently set to launch in 2027, but you'll be able to try it out as early as this year:

"Survivors, start stocking up on supplies because you're going to want to be ready. Closed beta playtests for State of Decay 3 are on the way before the end of 2026, giving the community its biggest hands-on look yet at the next chapter of the State of Decay series ahead of our 2027 launch."

If you'd like to participate in the beta test, you can register your interest on this link. Even though Microsoft no longer owns Undead Labs (and therefore doesn't own State of Decay 3 either), they state on Xbox Wire that Game Pass subscribers can rest assured - it will be included as previously promised.