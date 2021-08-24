English
State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2's Homecoming update is releasing on September 1

It's set to add a new map, six new bases, and new weapons.

During Microsoft's Gamescom event today it was revealed that State of Decay 2's latest expansion titled Homecoming will be releasing on September 1. This new expansion is set to add a new map, six new bases, and new weapons. It is set to arrive on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series and it will be available on day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Following the expansion's reveal trailer, Undead Labs Director of Communications Wonder Russell made an appearance to offer some further insight. She detailed: "We think of it as the third part of the Trumbull saga that began with the original State of Decay game, continued into Heartland and now we see what has happened since then and what storylines might be coming to a close."

