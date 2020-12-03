English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 updated for Xbox Series X

Bringing "blazingly fast load times, improved image quality, tighter controls, and a solid 60 frames per second at full 4K."

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Undead Labs has two good announcements for everyone who is trying to build a base and survive the zombie apocalypse in State of Decay 2. First of all, the game has now been updated for Xbox Series S and X and the they write that we can "expect blazingly fast load times, improved image quality, tighter controls, and a solid 60 frames per second at full 4K (Series X) or 1080p (Series S) resolution".

Secondly, the game has also gotten a new difficulty called Lethal Zone, which Undead Labs claims is something the fans have asked for, and here's how they describe this:

"This new ultra-hardcore difficulty mode presents the very toughest version of State of Decay 2 that you've ever seen. Zombies are even more dangerous, resources and weapons are even harder to find, and blood plague kills you even faster than in Nightmare.

And yes... all the freaks have blood plague. You're welcome."

We have two videos for you above and below, the top one shows the enhanced version of the game for Xbox Series S/X while the other one shows off Lethal Zone.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
State of Decay 2

Related texts

State of Decay 2Score

State of Decay 2
REVIEW. Written by Jon Calvin

"State of Decay 2's real magic lies somewhere between its emergent gameplay and permanent consequences"



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy