State of Decay 2 updated for Xbox Series X

Undead Labs has two good announcements for everyone who is trying to build a base and survive the zombie apocalypse in State of Decay 2. First of all, the game has now been updated for Xbox Series S and X and the they write that we can "expect blazingly fast load times, improved image quality, tighter controls, and a solid 60 frames per second at full 4K (Series X) or 1080p (Series S) resolution".

Secondly, the game has also gotten a new difficulty called Lethal Zone, which Undead Labs claims is something the fans have asked for, and here's how they describe this:

"This new ultra-hardcore difficulty mode presents the very toughest version of State of Decay 2 that you've ever seen. Zombies are even more dangerous, resources and weapons are even harder to find, and blood plague kills you even faster than in Nightmare.

And yes... all the freaks have blood plague. You're welcome."

We have two videos for you above and below, the top one shows the enhanced version of the game for Xbox Series S/X while the other one shows off Lethal Zone.