State of Decay 2 to get its final update later this fall

A developer that really deserves credit for their absolutely top-notch support is Undead Labs. Just over six years ago, they released their State of Decay 2 for PC and Xbox, and since then have continuously upgraded the game with everything from better graphics to new content and more things to do.

But now that's about to end. Via Threads, Undead Labs now announces that after nearly 40 content updates, they are "ready to move on to our next chapter", State of Decay 3:

"Since 2018, we've had the honor and privilege of supporting State of Decay 2 with nearly forty updates and expansions. New modes, maps, difficulties, stories, characters, weapons, cosmetics, bounties, vehicles, events, traits and more - we've poured our hearts into making the experience the best it can be, spurred on by your belief in us. Every update addressed your Wishlist requests, fixed bugs, and brought quality of life improvements. We love making the game you love to play."

They conclude their post by telling us when the final update, Update 38, is expected to be released and what it includes:

"You can expect a final content update for State of Decay 2 coming later this year. This final update, Update 38, aims to fix some longstanding issues, implement additional quality of life improvements, and permanently unlock seasonal or otherwise previously-gated content, such as Winter outfits and the Wizard Van."

If State of Decay 3 is as well supported as part two, zombie fans will have something extraordinary to look forward to when it is released.