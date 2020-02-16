State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition announced

Undead Labs announced a major update headed for State of Decay 2. The update, which will release on March 13 of this year, will feature a new open-world map, a new heavy melee weapons class, revamped graphics, improved audio and new tracks, an improved user interface, improved controls and all of the previously released content.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition will cost $30 to buy on Xbox One and PC, but if you're a game pass subscriber, the Juggernaut Edition will cost you nothing at all.

Check out the trailer here.