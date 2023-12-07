Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Invincible

Starward Industries thinks you need to know more about The Invincible

Here are 11 things you should know, according to the developers.

HQ

The Invincible was released last month and offers a highly original adventure about survival on a remote planet, and is based on a book with the same name written by Stanisław Lem. Now the developer Starward Industries thinks it's about time we get to know more about this title, and has therefore shared a video called 11 Facts, pretty much offering precisly just this.

If you've been curious about this sci-fi adventure, you totally should check it out, and don't forget to read our review about the game either.

HQ
The Invincible

