Starward Industries thinks you need to know more about The Invincible

The Invincible was released last month and offers a highly original adventure about survival on a remote planet, and is based on a book with the same name written by Stanisław Lem. Now the developer Starward Industries thinks it's about time we get to know more about this title, and has therefore shared a video called 11 Facts, pretty much offering precisly just this.

If you've been curious about this sci-fi adventure, you totally should check it out, and don't forget to read our review about the game either.