Startup makes ultra compact portable gaming desktop PC

You're watching Advertisements

eBlaztr has recently gotten a lot of attention on social media with high-speed deployment of the X10 computer described as "the ultimate solution for a no-compromise gaming experience anywhere."

It is a custom made open air case with a monitor mounted on the side, and a quick-release stand and handles, making it function as a normal slim-case desktop, with all the performance and upgrade options of a desktop. It comes with both WIFI and Bluetooth, and only needs a power cord, mouse and keyboard. However, it still does weigh in at 11.6 kg, and due to the CPU and GPU shortage, is priced at 2000 Euro.

The X10 comes with the following:

Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor

Graphics: MSI GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6 GB VENTUS XS OC

RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3600

Storage: ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro 512 GB M.2-2280 NVME

Cooling: AMD Wraith Stealth Cooler

Motherboard: ASRock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac Mini ITX AM4

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 450 W 80+ Gold

Display: Acer 23.8" 144hz Nitro VG240Y Pbiip (1920x1080px)

If you are interested, you can sign up herehere for the next batch of machines releasing in three weeks.