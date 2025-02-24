Start your week with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim theme on bagpipes

HQ

Slowly but surely, Ally Crowley-Duncan has been gaining a really big audience through her Instagram account Piper.Ally where she interprets all kinds of music with bagpipes. Just recently, she even got to play at an NFL game, which should be considered some kind of recognition.

Now she's taken on something we suspect a lot of you will recognize, namely The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. If you think its epic and distinctly fantasy-scented Dragonborn theme song lends itself very well to bagpipes - you're absolutely right.

Listen to her brilliant performance below.

YouTube

Image from Piper.Ally's YouTube channel.