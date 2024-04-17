Start your own sticker shop with Sticky Business, available now on Nintendo Switch

The range of indie games on Nintendo Switch has just received a new batch of announcements for the coming months. One of the most eye-catching is Sticky Business, from Spellgarden Games, which is in fact already available on Nintendo's hybrid.

The surprise release came along with a trailer showing how players can create their own stickers for their shop, reproduce them and then sell them to fill customer orders. There are more than 400 items to design stickers for, and a variety of upgrades are also available, including metallic effects. At the same time as the release of the base game, the Play With Me expansion (paid content) has also been released, which adds ten additional customer stories focusing on diary writing, as well as more than 100 sticker elements.

Check out the launch trailer below. Sticky Business will be a temporary exclusive on Nintendo Switch consoles from today, so get playing and let us know what you think in the comments.