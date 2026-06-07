Start your own doomsday cult in Join Us, to launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S in March

Out of all of the showcases and events we've been lucky enough to indulge in over the past week, very few announcements have been made and promised games to be launching in March 2027. Most seem to be either favouring August through October 2026 or February 2027, but Wolf Haus Games is taking a different route.

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase, the developer presented another look at Join Us and confirmed that the project would in fact be launching sometime in March 2027 on PC and Xbox Series X/S, and seemingly PS5, as Xbox Wire tells us to "see developer website for other platforms", with no such additional information shared as of yet on the dev's website.

In terms of what this game is about, it's a cooperative open-world project where the aim is to start a doomsday cult, recruit followers, teach them your ways, and then otherwise do whatever is necessary to prepare your cult for the impending apocalypse.

This latest trailer for the game shined a spotlight on the narrative for the game for the first time, all on top of honing in on the "recruitment, follower management, chaotic combat, and new wardrobe options." Check it all out below ahead of Join Us launching sometime in March 2027.