Ahead of the release of Fast X, the Fast and Furious team have released an 8-bit browser game as a companion.

The game sees players race through iconic locations from the Fast franchise in signature vehicles, all while picking up boosts and being pursued by Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes.

Each phase of the game is introduced via a clip from the film's trailer, and fans will play various members of Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) heist crew.

You can play the game here.