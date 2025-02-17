Start your day like The Simpsons with this toothbrush and toothpaste combo

HQ

Have you ever wanted to trade the minty freshness of toothpaste for the goopy sweetness of a Squishee shake? If that for some bizarre reason is you, we have some good news to share.

Dental brand Hismile has teamed up with 20th Century Television for a new collection of The Simpsons-themed oral hygiene products. The collaboration includes a bright yellow toothbrush with a The Simpsons logo plastered on it and also a tube of "Purple Squishee" toothpaste too.

We're told: "Start your day the Simpsons way, with a brushing experience that's bursting with flavour and excitement! Be the first to try our new Simpsons Electric Toothbrush and Purple Squishee Flavoured Toothpaste—so fun and fresh, even Bart would approve."

As it stands, you can grab one of these The Simpsons dental bundles today for £60 to add the toothbrush and the toothpaste's services to your morning routine. If you just want to try the Squishee toothpaste, you can buy that separately for £11.

