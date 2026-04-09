Start exploring the universe with your friends in SpaceCraft's Early Access next month

One of developer Shiro Games' most eagerly awaited projects is the space sandbox SpaceCraft, where you and a crew of friends can explore and exploit the resources of an unexplored universe, across many solar systems, and expand your dominions to infinity through a system of refineries and advanced bases. There will also be other groups of players out there, with whom you can either form galactic alliances or compete in trade wars across the cosmos.

"SpaceCraft is about giving players the tools to shape a living, player-driven universe at their own pace," said Nicolas Cannasse, CEO of Shiro Games. "Whether you focus on industry, trade, or exploration, every decision contributes to a larger ecosystem when Early Access begins next month."

SpaceCraft will launch its Early Access via Steam on 20 May, with support for eight languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French, amongst others. Check out the trailer below.