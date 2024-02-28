Start downloading Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on your PS5 now!

HQ

Tonight (00:00 CET), Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be available to all players who have purchased Square Enix's game via the PS Store. The PlayStation Store page indicates that there are just over 10 hours to go before we can pick up the adventure of Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aeris and Red XIII after the events of FFVII: Remake, in what we already consider to be one of the contenders for Game of the Year in 2024.

What's more, it's already possible to start pre-downloading the game if you've bought it, and the download size is around 145.7GB of SSD memory on PS5, which certainly reflects the breadth of this sequel exclusive to Sony's current generation.

To pre-load FFVII Rebirth, simply head to the PlayStation Store from your PS5 and select the download option. Alternatively, you can access the Store from a web browser and indicate the game to download if your PS5 is on rest mode, or next time it's turned on.

Ready to resume the journey into the unknown?