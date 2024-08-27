English
Date Everything!

Start dating with the toaster and get it with the sweeping brush: that's Date Everything! coming in October for PC and consoles

And which has just confirmed its version for Nintendo Switch.

Dating simulators are one of those niche markets that we've all been curious about at some point, but rarely had the courage to cross the threshold. Maybe now it will be easier when "Date Everything!" arrives on October 24th on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and also the newly confirmed Nintendo Switch.

The premise of "Date Everything!" is to go one step further: You can start a romantic relationship with any object in your home. This involves watching hyper-muscled, shapely anthropomorphic versions (both female and male) of flower pots, household appliances and all sorts of other objects found in every home become anthropomorphic. You can start a sentimental relationship with the fridge and then meet up as friends to go all out with the hoover, or cheat on it and end up crying with your good friend and confidant radiator.

The possibilities are endless (as is the imagination that has created such a game) and Date Everything! seems to promote that there is a special someone or something out there for all of us.

