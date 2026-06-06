Start a café in your old neighbourhood in Froggy Brews' new demo

Returning to your old hometown can bring up all sorts of feelings. We're all connected to the place we grew up in one way or another, and Froggy Brews explores this idea of connection, while giving us a casual, cosy game where we run a tea shop.

In Bloomville, Froggy returns to see what his old neighbourhood has on offer. You'll brew tea, forage for resources, and explore the world around you. As announced at tonight's wholesome showcase, there's a new demo available, which shows off new characters, tea decoration systems, as well as a look at the world and its stories.

Froggy Brews is still in development, but when it releases it'll be available on PC via Steam, Itch.io, the Epic Games Store, as well as on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.