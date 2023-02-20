Starsky & Hutch getting a reboot with female leads

HQ

The iconic 70s classic Starsky & Hutch is about to get its first remake since the 2004 Ben Stiller movie, but this time it will feature female protagonists. The Hollywood Reporter states that writers Sam Sklaver (Prodigal Son) and Elizabeth Peterson (The Resident) are currently working on a draft for Fox Entertainment.

The series will follow police duo Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson and their fast-paced crime-fighting in Desert City, where, among other things, they try to figure out who is responsible for their fathers being innocently convicted of a crime they did not commit. No casting has taken place yet. What do you think of this remake? Which actresses would you like to see in the iconic roles?