Starship Troopers: Urban Onslaught will be released this summer

HQ

Slitherine Software and The Artistocrats have announced that the second main DLC for Starship Troopers - Terran Command will launch in June.

Urban Onslaught sees the conflict between mankind and the Arachnids move into the city streets in a new eight-mission story campaign that is focused on tactically rich open maps.

The DLC will also contain eight new unit types, including mechanised missile launchers, hovering autocannons and airborne gunships, four new Arachnid unit types, and two new challenge missions. You can find out more details on its Steam page here.