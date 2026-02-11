Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War to launch in March

HQ

If you've been enjoying spreading democracy in Helldivers II but have longed for a more official return to the Starship Troopers formula, we have some good news to share.

Developer Auroch Digital (known for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun) is ready to put its action title Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War into the hands of its fans. The retro-inspired FPS game will be debuting on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as March 16, meaning we're just shy of a month away from the full arrival.

As for what this game will bring to the table, we're told that it sees players drop into the once lovely seaside paradise of Zegema Beach with the intention of exterminating the various Arachnid bug species that have taken over the area. While it might seem like quite a deadly job, it's an important one as service guarantees citizenship in the Federation in this dangerous universe.

With launch coming soon, we're also told that pre-orders for the PS5 and Switch 2 editions of the game is now available and that there's a new trailer you can see in full below.

Will you be playing Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War next month?