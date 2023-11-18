Starship Troopers - Terran Command wins Best Strategy Game at the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2023

HQ

Earlier this week the winners from the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2023 were revealed and it was Starship Troopers - Terran Command that won Best Strategy Game.

Terran Command earned the award after wowing judges for its excellent game design, great sound design, and strong visual design. Other games that were nominated in the category include One Military Camp, Hellcard, and Toy Tactics.

Elsewhere, PowerWash Simulator also won in the Casual Game cateory, Disney Illusion Island won in the Social Game category and The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me won in the action and adventure game category.