Starship Troopers: Terran Command now has a map-editor

Shooting insects and defeating enemies has always been a staple of gaming media. On Monday, Slitherine and The Artistocrats released an update to the popular Starship Troopers: Terran Command. It allows you to build levels with triggers, missions, different terrain and customise a map as needed. This enables you to realise your own branded scenarios. Together with the Steam Workshop, you can share your creations as well as those of others. Slitherine and The Artistocrats write as follows:

Starting today, every Starship Troopers: Terran Command player has the tools to recreate levels with a complexity similar to the ones in the original game, with scripted events, huge bases, and tons of Bugs assaulting and ambushing the Mobile Infantry. Players have full access to everything that was used to make the original campaign, including graphics assets and the powerful script engine.

In other words, it might be worth picking up the gun and start killing insects again. Our Swedish colleagues awarded the title with 7/10 in their review and can highly recommend the title with some reservations. Especially if you like the brand and strategy games.