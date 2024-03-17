Starship Troopers star wants to do a collaboration with Helldivers II

HQ

It's clear that Helldivers II takes a lot of inspiration from the novel and movie Starship Troopers. The satirical world, the endless torrents of bugs, and more connect the two universes, which has led to a lot of increased interest in Starship Troopers.

Specifically, there have been plenty of calls for the stars of the movie to have some sort of cameo at least in Helldivers II. Casper Van Dien, who plays Johnny Rico in Starship Troopers, has expressed some interest in a collaboration. Back last month, he responded to Johan Pilestedt, CEO at Arrowhead, talking about a movie.

More recently, he tweeted a desire to know more about the game and its universe. That tweet - which has now been deleted - was caught by PCGamer, and it could suggest that perhaps something is already in the works.

What do you think? Do you want to see Johnny Rico in Helldivers II?