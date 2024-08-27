Starship Troopers: Extermination shows off in an action-packed new trailer

HQ

Nasty insects are abound in this brand new trailer for the upcoming FPS game Starship Troopers: Extermination. Already in Early Access, the game will be officially released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC on 11 October, giving players around the world the opportunity to slaughter bugs on a regular basis.

Six different playable characters will initially be available to choose from, and together with 16 other players, it's all about building up defences and fighting to the last man. Check out the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to Starship Troopers: Extermination?