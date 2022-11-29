Starship Troopers: Extermination announced

We all love Paul Verhoeven's old cult action-thriller satire from 1997, in which man colonises space but encounters a formidable enemy in the form of giant, bloodthirsty killer insects. Several game adaptations have been made (few really good though, which is strange as the concept really begs for a great game) and now it's time again. The Squad developer Offworld Industries has now snapped up the licence and next year will apparently offer a co-op experience for up to 12 trigger-happy soldiers who will fight together against the "bug" threat from outer space.

"Starship Troopers: Extermination drops up to 12 players right into the fight against the Bug menace in this co-op first person shooter. Suit up and ship out to a far-off front as a Trooper in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces group within the Mobile Infantry. It's up to squads like yours to battle against hundreds of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens and take back fallen colonies for the Federation. The only good Bug is a dead Bug! No Trooper stands alone. As soon as the dropship hits dirt, your trusty Morita Assault Rifle and fellow Deep Space Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive while exploring the hostile surface of the planet Valaka. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend a base, and then escape to the extraction point together."

You can check out images and the announcement trailer below.