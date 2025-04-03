Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions will bring a multiplayer voyage of discovery to Nintendo Switch 2

It was only brief, but one of the actual brand-new announcements that appeared at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct yesterday was a new project from developer System Era Softworks. Set to be published by Devolver Digital, this game is a spinoff known as Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, and it's a multiplayer title that is set to make its arrival on the Switch 2 (and PC, PlayStation, and Xbox) sometime in 2026.

As for what this game will offer fans, in a press release we're told that it is a "multiplayer voyage of discovery, cooperative expeditions, and camaraderie." It will task players with becoming part of the ESS Starseeker crew, where the goal is to accept a slate of challenges and objectives that must be completed by exploring a collection of planets in several star systems.

To complete these goals, Starseeker will serve up an array of tools and will also see a bunch of dangerous flora and other forces to avoid and overcome too.

For those wondering what Starseeker's reveal means for the future of Astroneer, the developer has stated the following: "Astoneer fans can rest assured that the original game will continue to live on alongside its new companion with more updates and content for years to come."

While you can see the Starseeker trailer and a few images below, expect more information on the game later this year in a dedicated broadcast.