Starsand Island seemingly the subject of 'praise-bombing' as developer asks "is this some kind of overpraise as an attack?"

HQ

When fans find something even minor or marginal that they don't like about a video game, it can often lead to 'review-bombing', a premise where a large amount of the community come together to give a project unreasonably low scores and feedback. That's not at all the case for this situation, as rather a developer is seemingly facing what has been dubbed 'praise-bombing'.

Seed Sparkle Lab, the creator of Starsand Island, has published a statement on Steam wherein it comments on what it has regarded as an attack that uses praise as its weapon. The idea is that someone seems to be using bots or AI to buy copies of Starsand Island, play for a few minutes, and then leave a very positive review of the game on Steam, before refunding the title shortly afterwards. It's not a confirmed theory from Seed Sparkle Lab, but as the developer puts it:

"We have no concrete evidence, but it does feel as though someone may be doing this intentionally. What makes it even more puzzling is that this approach is not cheap, since leaving a review requires purchasing the game. (We later discovered that some of these accounts refunded the game after posting their reviews.)"

The studio has described the odd situation as something that is using "overpraise as an attack" and that it wants whoever is doing this to stop so that it can "focus on building a good product and giving the players who truly like our game a better experience." The studio signs off with "please let us focus on making our game in peace. We pose no threat to anyone."

Since this plea was made, the developer has published another statement that talks about the plans it has for Starsand Island, and how in response to genuine community feedback, it's taking a look at the lack of voice acting and story content, model clipping and stiff controls, and more.