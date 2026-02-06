Starsand Island launches for both PC and Xbox next week

HQ

Fans of so-called life-sims have long been hyping the upcoming Starsand Island, developed by Seed Lab. We have had several sneak peeks of it in the past, not least during Gamescom, and it certainly looks like it will be a pleasant and peaceful experience where we get to decorate and design our own dream home in the countryside. But there is more to do in the game than that, not least fighting and exploring fascinating wildlife that we will later be able to tame, which hopefully will add further depth to the game.

Now the developers have announced that we will soon be able to check it out for ourselves. Starsand Island will be released on both Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview on February 11, meaning next week.

You can check out the latest trailer below to get an idea of what the game looks like and how it works, with lots of gameplay. The finished game will also be launched on PlayStation 5 and Switch 2 later this year.