Starsand Island is the definition of soulful and launches in February 2026

One of the titles that appeared during Microsoft's recently concluded Tokyo Game Show event was Starsand Island. It had previously been announced for both PC and PlayStation 5, but has now been officially confirmed for Xbox Series S/X as well.

This is yet another title in the immensely popular life simulation genre, but with a unique twist where you reside on a houseboat. You then have to make it truly livable to the sound of nature and lapping water. The water is an important part of the game, as you can also build your own aquarium to create a truly magnificent ecosystem.

During the event, Starsand Island finally got a confirmed release date, and it will be released on February 1. You can check out the brand new trailer below for what looks to be a game that is cosier than most.