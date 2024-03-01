Stars from Top Gun: Maverick, Runaways, Uncharted and Heartland join The Last of Us season 2

HQ

The filming of The Last of Us season 2 started a couple of weeks ago, so PlayStation Productions and HBO have decided to confirm some more actors joining the cast before they leaked.

Max' X account has announced that Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Ariela Barer (Runaways and How to Blow Up a Pipeline), Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted and The 100) and Spencer Lord (Heartland and Family Law) have joined season 2 of The Last of Us as Manny, Mel, Nora and Owen respectively.

None of these will spend much time with Pedro Pascal's Joel or Bella Ramsey's Ellie in the season that is expected to start in early 2025, as they're all a bigger part of Abby's - played by Kaitlyn Dever, life.