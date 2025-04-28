Stars collide in the fourth season of Welcome to Wrexham

HQ

Wrexham AFC are still living the dream. The football club that was acquired by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney a few years ago has seen dramatic success, earning three divisional promotions in the English Football League in three successive seasons, something no club has ever managed. It was this past weekend that the record was confirmed, noting that Wrexham AFC has completed its journey from the National League to the Championship, now being one step away from the pinnacle that is the Premier League.

However, this hasn't been an easy task, especially in this past season where the team has been battling regularly promoted rivals Stockport County, League One regular Wycombe Wanderers, and the recently relegated Birmingham FC, who is now part owned by former NFL superstar quarterback (the most successful player of all-time at that) Tom Brady. All this means that the 2024/25 season has been challenging for Wrexham AFC, and that's something we get a taste of in the trailer for the fourth season of the documentary show Welcome to Wrexham.

Set to debut from May 15 on Hulu/Disney+ depending on region, the show will chronicle the team's League One journey and how it further continues the fairy-tale. The exact synopsis adds:

"In 2020, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Wrexham Football Club in the hopes of creating an underdog story the whole world could root for. The Club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring them into EFL League One for the first time in 20 years. As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs."

Check out the trailer for Welcome to Wrexham's return below.