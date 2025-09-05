Starmer's number two resigns over tax scandal

HQ

By now, corruption scandals are nothing new. Today, the spotlight is on the United Kingdom, where, in a significant blow to the Labour government, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has resigned after admitting mistakes in property tax payments on a seaside home. Once a leading figure on the party's left, Rayner had been a crucial link for Starmer's administration. Rayner emphasized that the error was unintentional, stemming from complex family property arrangements. With her exit, the prime minister loses a key ally, and the Labour Party now faces the challenge of navigating an increasingly fractious political landscape. Who do you think will step into Starmer's number two?