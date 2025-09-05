Gamereactor

Starmer's number two resigns over tax scandal

Angela Rayner resigns, citing errors in property tax payments.

By now, corruption scandals are nothing new. Today, the spotlight is on the United Kingdom, where, in a significant blow to the Labour government, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has resigned after admitting mistakes in property tax payments on a seaside home. Once a leading figure on the party's left, Rayner had been a crucial link for Starmer's administration. Rayner emphasized that the error was unintentional, stemming from complex family property arrangements. With her exit, the prime minister loses a key ally, and the Labour Party now faces the challenge of navigating an increasingly fractious political landscape. Who do you think will step into Starmer's number two?

London, United Kingdom - July 19, 2024: Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner arrives at 10 Downing Street on July 19, 2024 in London, England // Shutterstock

