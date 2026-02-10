Starmer vows to fight on after resignation calls shake Labour leadership: "Not prepared to walk away"

HQ

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "not prepared to walk away" from office after surviving an intense day of political turmoil triggered by calls for his resignation from senior figures within his own party. Speaking to Labour MPs on Monday night, Starmer framed any leadership challenge as a threat to stability, insisting he would defend his mandate despite mounting criticism over government missteps and internal chaos linked to the fallout from the Peter Mandelson controversy.

The immediate threat eased after Starmer secured public backing from his cabinet, including deputy leader Angela Rayner, whose support helped head off a potential coup. However, the intervention by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who openly urged Starmer to step down, exposed deep unease within the party, particularly as Labour struggles in the polls ahead of key elections. The crisis was compounded by the resignation of Starmer's closest adviser, Morgan McSweeney, and the departure of his communications chief after just five months, adding to a sense of instability at the heart of Downing Street.

While MPs leaving the closed-door meeting said Starmer's defiant speech lifted morale in the short term, many warn that his leadership remains vulnerable. With Labour trailing rivals in opinion polls and facing upcoming electoral tests, unity may prove temporary. So, Starmer has survived another day, but the events of the past 24 hours have left his authority weakened and his premiership under sustained scrutiny...