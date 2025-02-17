English
Starmer urges Europe to take the lead on Ukraine

British Prime Minister calls for greater European defence commitment.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has emphasised that Europe must enhance its defence capabilities to meet the long-term security threat posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a recent speech ahead of a high-profile meeting in Paris, he underscored the need for European nations to play a larger role in safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty, particularly if a peace deal is reached.

Starmer has also expressed willingness to deploy British troops in Ukraine as part of a potential security agreement, a move that has sparked debate over military spending and the cost of such an operation.

European leaders, alarmed by United States-Russia negotiations excluding both Ukraine and Europe, are gathering to discuss their response. For now, it remains to be seen how Europe will respond to Starmer's call for action.

