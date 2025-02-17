Starmer urges Europe to take the lead on Ukraine

HQ

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has emphasised that Europe must enhance its defence capabilities to meet the long-term security threat posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a recent speech ahead of a high-profile meeting in Paris, he underscored the need for European nations to play a larger role in safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty, particularly if a peace deal is reached.

Starmer has also expressed willingness to deploy British troops in Ukraine as part of a potential security agreement, a move that has sparked debate over military spending and the cost of such an operation.

European leaders, alarmed by United States-Russia negotiations excluding both Ukraine and Europe, are gathering to discuss their response. For now, it remains to be seen how Europe will respond to Starmer's call for action.