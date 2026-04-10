Starmer says the Iran conflict must mark a turning point for Britain: "A line in the sand"

HQ

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the Iran conflict should serve as a decisive turning point for Britain, urging a shift towards greater economic resilience and military strength.

Writing in The Guardian, Starmer describes the crisis as a "line in the sand" after years of instability, pointing to events such as the 2008 financial crash, Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He argues that the UK must now adapt to a "more volatile and dangerous" global landscape.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in the six-week Iran conflict, though uncertainty remains over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the key route for global energy supplies. Rising fuel prices and inflationary pressure are already being felt in Britain.

Starmer, who has faced domestic political challenges since taking office, also signalled a broader strategy focused on national resilience, energy security and defence. His stance has been broadly supported at home, particularly his decision not to join US military action against Iran.