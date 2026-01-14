Starmer says Musk's X is moving to comply with UK law over AI deepfakes

HQ

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that Elon Musk's social media platform X is taking steps to fully comply with British law after regulators opened an investigation into AI generated deepfake imagery.

Speaking in parliament, Starmer said he had been informed that X was acting to meet its legal obligations. He added that the government was prepared to take further action if necessary. Below, you will find everything he said today.

The probe, launched this week by media regulator Ofcom, focuses on concerns that X's Grok AI chatbot has produced sexually explicit deepfake images, potentially breaching UK rules designed to protect users from illegal content.

Musk responded shortly after Starmer's comments, saying Grok would always follow the laws of the countries in which it operates and would refuse to generate illegal images. Earlier this month, X also said it had restricted requests to undress people in images to paying users.

The issue comes as the UK prepares to introduce a new law making the creation of sexual deepfakes a criminal offence. Technology minister Liz Kendall described such images as "weapons of abuse" and said the legislation would come into force this week.