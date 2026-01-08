Starmer reiterates UK position on Greenland in call with Trump
The British prime minister tells the United States president Greenland's future must be decided by Denmark and its people.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by phone with United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening, making clear London's stance on the growing row over Greenland's sovereignty, the UK government said.
The leaders discussed multiple issues, including a joint operation to intercept the Marinera oil tanker, progress on Ukraine and recent United States military action in Venezuela, before Starmer outlined his position on Greenland.
Downing Street said Starmer emphasised that Greenland's future should be determined only by Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, echoing his earlier comments and a broader European pushback against Trump's suggestion that the US "needs" the Arctic territory for defence.
Trump's renewed interest in Greenland has strained relations with Denmark and other NATO allies, prompting European leaders to rally behind Copenhagen and its autonomous territory, insisting that international law and self-determination must be respected.
Read this story in chronological order:
- After Venezuela, Trump rekindles concerns in Denmark: "We do need Greenland, absolutely".
- Trump wants Greenland, Mette Frederiksen warns: "He should be taken seriously".
- Starmer backs Mette Frederiksen after Trump renews threats over Greenland: "I stand with her".
- European leaders issue joint statement backing Denmark on Greenland.
- Trump says military force is "always an option" for acquiring Greenland.
- Marco Rubio announces that he will be meeting with Danish officials next week to talk about Greenland.