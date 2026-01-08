Starmer reiterates UK position on Greenland in call with Trump

HQ

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by phone with United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening, making clear London's stance on the growing row over Greenland's sovereignty, the UK government said.

The leaders discussed multiple issues, including a joint operation to intercept the Marinera oil tanker, progress on Ukraine and recent United States military action in Venezuela, before Starmer outlined his position on Greenland.

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump // Shutterstock

Downing Street said Starmer emphasised that Greenland's future should be determined only by Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, echoing his earlier comments and a broader European pushback against Trump's suggestion that the US "needs" the Arctic territory for defence.

Trump's renewed interest in Greenland has strained relations with Denmark and other NATO allies, prompting European leaders to rally behind Copenhagen and its autonomous territory, insisting that international law and self-determination must be respected.

