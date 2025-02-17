Starmer ready to put United Kingdom troops in Ukraine

HQ

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has put forward the idea of sending British troops to Ukraine as part of a broader peace deal, marking a significant shift in the United Kingdom's stance on the conflict.

His proposal, revealed in an article for The Daily Telegraph on Sunday, comes amid growing concerns in Europe about President Donald Trump's unilateral negotiations with Russia to end the war.

European leaders, including those from France, Germany, and Italy, are set to meet in Paris to coordinate their response, as Ukraine remains excluded from the initial discussions set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Starmer's comments underline his commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and a long-term security framework that includes increased European defense spending and NATO expansion—positions that could put him at odds with Trump's administration.

With Ukraine's NATO membership seen as a future necessity, Starmer's remarks reinforce Europe's push for a more assertive role in global security, even as Trump's fast-moving diplomacy leaves key allies scrambling. For now, it remains to be seen how these shifting alliances will shape the future of Ukraine's security.