Keir Starmer pledges to prioritize cost-of-living in Christmas message

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer used his Christmas message to acknowledge the ongoing cost-of-living challenges faced by many Britons and vowed to make addressing these issues a government priority. Speaking from 10 Downing Street, Starmer urged citizens to "each do our bit" by checking in on neighbors, friends, and relatives during the festive season.

Starmer also thanked NHS staff, emergency services, military personnel, and volunteers working on Christmas Day, highlighting their vital contributions to the nation. "As a nation, we should raise a glass to you this Christmas. But more than that, we should each do our bit as well," he said.

His message comes at the end of a difficult year for his government, marked by sluggish economic growth and criticism over recent tax rises. The prime minister emphasized that the festive season is a time to show care and solidarity, even amidst personal or financial hardship.

What the prime minister's message usually includes

The UK Prime Minister's Christmas message is a tradition in which the leader of the country addresses citizens at the end of the year. Unlike the monarch's televised speech, it focuses on government priorities, current events, and national challenges.