Starmer meets Trump in Washington to discuss Ukraine strategy

On Thursday, President Donald Trump will sit down with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House for the first time since Trump's radical shift in U.S. foreign policy on Ukraine, the Middle East, and global trade (via Reuters).

Starmer, who follows French President Emmanuel Macron in seeking diplomatic talks with Trump, will focus on securing U.S. backing for a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, aiming to give Kyiv more than just a temporary pause in violence.

With Trump drawing closer to Moscow and criticising Ukraine's leadership, Starmer's visit promises a delicate balancing act between defending European security and navigating the U.S. leader's stance on global issues. For now, it remains to be seen whether Starmer's diplomatic charm can sway the president on a path toward lasting peace in Ukraine.