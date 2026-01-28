Starmer heads to Beijing as UK recalibrates ties in an uneasy West

HQ

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is travelling to China this week in the first visit by a UK leader since 2018, signalling a tentative reset in relations after years of diplomatic tension. Accompanied by more than 50 business leaders, Starmer is set to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, arguing that Britain cannot ignore the economic weight of the world's second-largest economy if it wants to drive growth at home.

The visit comes at a sensitive moment, as Western countries reassess their global relationships amid growing unpredictability from the United States under Donald Trump. Starmer has insisted that deeper engagement with China does not undermine Britain's close ties with Washington, but rather reflects a pragmatic effort to protect UK interests in a more volatile international environment.

Still, the trip has reignited debate over security risks linked to Beijing, from espionage concerns to China's stance on Ukraine and Hong Kong. Starmer has defended his approach as one of "British pragmatism", rejecting the idea that the UK must choose sides, and presenting the visit as an attempt to steady Britain's economic and diplomatic footing in an increasingly unstable world.