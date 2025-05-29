Starmer criticizes Farage's economic plans as reckless gamble

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused on Tuesday Nigel Farage of promoting reckless economic ideas, warning that Reform UK's promises echo the short-lived and damaging agenda of previous Conservative leadership.

Starmer pointed to unfunded tax cuts as a recipe for market instability, drawing parallels to the economic turmoil that brought down a former prime minister. He stressed that his government was elected to restore stability, not gamble with the country's finances.