English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Starmer criticizes Farage's economic plans as reckless gamble

The UK Prime Minister warns that Reform UK's fiscal proposals echo past failures and could endanger recovery efforts.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused on Tuesday Nigel Farage of promoting reckless economic ideas, warning that Reform UK's promises echo the short-lived and damaging agenda of previous Conservative leadership.

Starmer pointed to unfunded tax cuts as a recipe for market instability, drawing parallels to the economic turmoil that brought down a former prime minister. He stressed that his government was elected to restore stability, not gamble with the country's finances.

Starmer criticizes Farage's economic plans as reckless gamble
Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2024. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, receives the English Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, with military honors at the Federal Chancellery // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited Kingdom


Loading next content