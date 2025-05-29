Starmer criticizes Farage's economic plans as reckless gamble

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United Kingdom. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused on Tuesday Nigel Farage of promoting reckless economic ideas, warning that Reform UK's promises echo the short-lived and damaging agenda of previous Conservative leadership.
Starmer pointed to unfunded tax cuts as a recipe for market instability, drawing parallels to the economic turmoil that brought down a former prime minister. He stressed that his government was elected to restore stability, not gamble with the country's finances.